Khaleda returns today; BNP upbeat

TBS

Khaleda bidding farewell to her son Tarique, leaving Heathrow Airport for Dhaka on 5 May. Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to return to Dhaka today after four months of medical treatment in London. Accompanying her is Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, marking her first return in 17 years.

The BNP ranks appear energised by Khaleda’s return. Party members across the country are also elated and emotional about Zubaida’s long-awaited homecoming. Her return has sparked fresh curiosity about whether she will now enter active politics.

Also returning with Khaleda are her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife, Syeda Sharmila Rahman.

Political analysts say Zubaida’s return may ignite renewed interest in the national political landscape. If she engages in politics, it could bring a new dynamic. Even without direct involvement, her presence carries symbolic weight for nationalist politics.

However, party insiders say Zubaida is expected to stay in Dhaka for one or two months and she is unlikely to take part in political programmes during this period as she plans to spend time with her mother and mother-in-law.

Speaking to The Business Standard, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said party leaders and supporters would greet Khaleda along the route from Dhaka airport to her Gulshan residence today.

He noted that anticipation around Khaleda’s arrival had created a festive mood, especially among grassroots BNP members. “This enthusiasm could shape a political atmosphere conducive to early elections,” he added.

Referring to Zubaida, Rizvi said she is not only a member of the Zia family but also the daughter of a respected former defence official. “She committed no crime, yet could not return home due to fascist repression.”

Whether Zubaida will enter politics remains a personal or family decision, he added. However, should she choose to, BNP supporters would welcome her. “Her leadership would add value to the party’s legacy and strengthen BNP’s identity.”

The house, known as Mahbub Bhaban, is located on Road 5 of Dhanmondi and was the residence of her late father, former navy chief Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, and the preparations are underway to welcome Zubaida to her paternal home, where she will be staying with her ailing mother.

Barrister Kayser Kamal, BNP’s legal affairs secretary and general secretary of the Nationalist Lawyers’ Forum, said the nation is deeply moved by Khaleda Zia’s return. “Democracy-loving people across the country are regaining hope and strength,” he told TBS.

He confirmed that there are no pending cases against Khaleda. Although Zubaida was convicted in a corruption case, the sentence has been stayed. Her return, therefore, faces no legal barrier.

Zubaida and her daughter Zaima Rahman left Bangladesh on 11 September 2008, during the caretaker government rule, taking educational leave to accompany her husband for medical treatment in London.

In 2023, a Dhaka court sentenced her in an ACC case. However, the ruling was stayed following political changes after the mass uprising on 5 August last year.

On 3 May, BNP held a joint meeting at its Gulshan office to prepare for Khaleda’s reception. Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the nation is ready to welcome their leader with honour and discipline.

Upon arrival, Zubaida will first visit Khaleda’s residence in Gulshan, before moving to her own home in Dhanmondi. Law enforcement agencies have tightened security around the Dhanmondi house ahead of her arrival.