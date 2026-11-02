Remittance inflow grows 14.7pc to $11.69b in July-Nov 1

Bangladesh received US$11,687 million in workers’ remittances during the period from July 1 to November 1, 2026, marking a 14.7 per cent year-on-year growth compared to US$10,192 million received during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The country received US$222 million in remittances on November 1, 2026, significantly higher than US$43 million recorded on the same date in 2025, reports BSS.

The robust growth in remittance inflows reflects the continued contribution of expatriate Bangladeshis to the national economy and provides support to the country’s foreign exchange reserves and external sector stability.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/bangladesh/remittance-inflow-grows-147pc-to-1169b-in-july-nov-1