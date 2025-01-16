Reform commission recommends holding local body elections before national polls

Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Electoral Reform Commission, in its final report submitted to the chief adviser today (15 January), has recommended holding the local body elections before the next national election.

The commission’s recommendation goes against the demands of major political parties, including the BNP, to hold the national election before the local body elections.

It also asked the government to hold the local body elections under the caretaker government.

It also recommended making the local body election non-partisan.

The commission has made over a hundred recommendations on various issues, ranging from the Election Commission to caretaker government, registration of political parties, online voting system and others.

Major recommendations on national election

Cancelling provision on EVM use

Cancelling election on seats where voter turnout remains below 40%, and holding re-election there

Introducing provision on ‘no vote’

Cancelling election if ‘no vote’ emerges to be higher than other symbols

Fixing Tk10 per person as election expense

Conducting all election-related expenses through banking or mobile banking system

Allowing stationary observance of election so that observers can stay at polling centre throughout the election day

Making sure no defaulter, or convicted criminal can be a candidate

Introducing a provision to make individuals accused of serious human rights violations, enforced disappearance, or attack on journalists/human rights activists ineligible for candidacy

Removing provision on uncontested election victory

Declaring those convicted by ICT as ineligible as candidates

On local body election

Holding local body elections before the national election

Making local body elections non-partisan

Forming a Local Government Commission

Allocating 30% of the national budget to local govt bodies

Introducing provisions on the reservation of seats for women on a rotating basis at all levels of local government.

Provision to allocate 30% of the national budget to local government institutions

On caretaker govt

Limiting tenure of the caretaker government to four months for holding both local and national elections if necessary

Provision on reforming relevant laws and conducting administrative shuffle to make sure caretaker govt can hold proper elections

Provision for the finalisation of the name of the Head of Caretaker Government by the permanent ‘National Constitutional Council’ and the appointment of the Head of Caretaker Government and 20 other advisers.

On prime minister

Amending the Constitution to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two terms

Amending the Constitution to make an individual, who has been elected prime minister twice, ineligible for the post of president

Introducing a provision to make sure any one individual cannot simultaneously be a party’s chief, the prime minister and a parliament leader

On political party registration