Reform commission recommends holding local body elections before national polls

The Electoral Reform Commission, in its final report submitted to the chief adviser today (15 January), has recommended holding the local body elections before the next national election.
The commission’s recommendation goes against the demands of major political parties, including the BNP, to hold the national election before the local body elections.
It also asked the government to hold the local body elections under the caretaker government.
It also recommended making the local body election non-partisan.
The commission has made over a hundred recommendations on various issues, ranging from the Election Commission to caretaker government, registration of political parties, online voting system and others.
Major recommendations on national election
- Cancelling provision on EVM use
- Cancelling election on seats where voter turnout remains below 40%, and holding re-election there
- Introducing provision on ‘no vote’
- Cancelling election if ‘no vote’ emerges to be higher than other symbols
- Fixing Tk10 per person as election expense
- Conducting all election-related expenses through banking or mobile banking system
- Allowing stationary observance of election so that observers can stay at polling centre throughout the election day
- Making sure no defaulter, or convicted criminal can be a candidate
- Introducing a provision to make individuals accused of serious human rights violations, enforced disappearance, or attack on journalists/human rights activists ineligible for candidacy
- Removing provision on uncontested election victory
- Declaring those convicted by ICT as ineligible as candidates
On local body election
- Holding local body elections before the national election
- Making local body elections non-partisan
- Forming a Local Government Commission
- Allocating 30% of the national budget to local govt bodies
- Introducing provisions on the reservation of seats for women on a rotating basis at all levels of local government.
- Provision to allocate 30% of the national budget to local government institutions
On caretaker govt
- Limiting tenure of the caretaker government to four months for holding both local and national elections if necessary
- Provision on reforming relevant laws and conducting administrative shuffle to make sure caretaker govt can hold proper elections
- Provision for the finalisation of the name of the Head of Caretaker Government by the permanent ‘National Constitutional Council’ and the appointment of the Head of Caretaker Government and 20 other advisers.
On prime minister
- Amending the Constitution to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two terms
- Amending the Constitution to make an individual, who has been elected prime minister twice, ineligible for the post of president
- Introducing a provision to make sure any one individual cannot simultaneously be a party’s chief, the prime minister and a parliament leader
On political party registration
- Introducing provision cancelling all affiliate wings of political parties
- Provision of banning political parties’ units in foreign countries under any name
- Minimum three years of party membership to be nominated for election by the party
- Renewing party registration every five years
- Cancelling registration if a party do not participate in two consecutive elections
- Provision of party offices in 10% districts and 5% upazila/thana
- The party must have a minimum of 5,000 members
