Referendum verdict must be implemented to avoid political conflict: Porwar

Bangladesh could face political conflict if the verdict of the referendum is not implemented, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar warned today (7 July).

“The country’s biggest political crisis at the moment is the non-implementation of the referendum verdict. If it is not implemented, this crisis could push Bangladesh’s politics towards conflict,” he said while addressing a human chain programme in the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue.

The programme was organised by the 11-party alliance, bringing together family members of those killed during the July Uprising, injured protesters and participants in the uprising.

The alliance demanded the immediate implementation of the referendum verdict through a session of the Constitutional Reform Council and the trial of all those responsible for mass killings.

Before the human chain, five women MPs – including Rokeya, mother of July martyr Jabi Ibrahim – along with leaders of the 11-party alliance, submitted a memorandum to the parliament speaker.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Porwar said the delegation had urged the speaker to take legal steps, in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, to implement what they described as the referendum verdict backed by around 70% of the country’s people.

He said the speaker assured the delegation that he would discuss the matter with the prime minister.

Speaking at the programme, alliance leader AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad expressed hope that the government would consider the memorandum.

He warned that the public would not accept the continuation of parliament if people’s expectations were ignored, and said the alliance would continue its movement until the referendum verdict was implemented.

Azad also reiterated the demand for the trial of those responsible for the killings during the July Uprising, saying the government would ultimately be compelled to ensure justice if it failed to do so voluntarily.

He added that the alliance wanted a political solution rather than further confrontation.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/referendum-verdict-must-be-implemented-avoid-political-conflict-porwar-1482386