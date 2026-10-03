Rampal power plant sets new record with 1,321MW generation

The Rampal coal-fired power plant in Bagerhat has generated a record 1,321 megawatts (MW) of electricity, exceeding its combined installed capacity of 1,320MW.

At around 4:30pm today (3 October), Unit 1 was generating 656MW and Unit 2 was producing 665MW, taking the plant’s total generation to 1,321MW.

The power generated by the plant’s two units is being supplied directly to the national grid, said Anwarul Azim, general manager of the Rampal Thermal Power Plant.

“After production was temporarily suspended due to a mechanical fault, the two units are now generating electricity continuously,” he said.

He also said the power would be supplied to the national grid based on demand.

According to the authorities, the Rampal power plant was initiated as a joint venture between Bangladesh and India in 2010.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) signed an agreement on 29 January 2012, under which the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL) was formed to implement the project.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/energy/rampal-power-plant-sets-new-record-1321mw-generation-1561461