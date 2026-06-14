Ramisa rape-murder: Sohel, wife file appeals with HC, admissibility hearing likely today

Two people sentenced to death for the rape and murder of seven-year-old Ramisa Akter in Dhaka’s Pallabi area have filed jail appeals with the High Court against their death sentences.

The appeals by convicts Sohel Rana and Swapna Khatun are scheduled to be heard on their admissibility before a High Court bench comprising Justice Mohammad Ali and Justice Md Saiful Islam today (14 June).

Earlier, the death reference containing all case records in connection with the death sentences was sent to the High Court for review.

On 7 June, Judge Masrur Saleqin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Child Violence Suppression Tribunal delivered the verdict in the case.

In its judgment, the tribunal said that under Section 368 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the convicts are to be hanged by the neck until death.

It also said that under Section 374 of the same code, the death sentences can be carried out only after confirmation by the High Court.

The tribunal additionally fined Sohel Tk5 lakh and Swapna Tk2 lakh.

It directed that the fines be paid to Ramisa’s legal heirs.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/court/ramisa-rape-murder-sohel-wife-file-appeals-hc-admissibility-hearing-likely-today