Preparations underway at Paturia, Aricha ferry terminals as Eid nears

With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, authorities have made preparations to ensure a smooth journey for holidaymakers at Paturia and Aricha ferry terminals, key transit points to the southern districts and crucial waterways to northern Bangladesh.

Abdus Salam, Additional General Manager (AGM) of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) said to ensure smooth and safe transport of passengers and vehicles 17 ferries will operate on Paturia-Daulatdia route and 6 ferries (both large and small) on the Aricha-Kazirhat route.

Besides, 600 police officers, both in uniform and plainclothes, will be stationed across the 36-kilometre road in Manikganj as well as on the Aricha and Paturia waterways.

Emergency telephone services will also be available to ensure safety and prevent any inconvenience to travellers.

To ensure efficient management of the journey, coordination meetings have already been held between the district administration, police, BIWTC, BIWTA, transport sector leaders, and the relevant ferry terminal authorities.

Several key decisions were made in these meetings.

To handle the increased vehicle pressure at Paturia terminal, the northern side of the terminal will use the BRTC terminal.

Besides, trucks carrying sand or soil will not be allowed to operate on the highways and connecting roads during this period.

To enhance passenger safety, in addition to the 999 emergency service, local police and administrative officials will also provide assistance.

Abdus Salam said the pontoon and approach roads at the ferry terminals have been repaired to facilitate vehicle boarding and disembarking.

To ease congestion, a one-way system will be implemented for up to one kilometre from the terminal, and separate lanes will be allocated for small and large vehicles he said adding freight trucks will not be allowed to cross from four days before Eid.

Panna Lal, supervisor of the Paturia Launch Terminal, said a significant portion of passengers will be ferried by launches during the Eid journey.

“To this end, 32 launches have been repaired on two routes. Twenty launches will operate on the Paturia-Daulatdia route, and 12 launches will operate on the Aricha-Kazirhat route.”

Manikganj district police have taken several measures to control the flow of passengers and vehicles, as well as to ensure security on both road and water routes.

Manikganj Police Superintendent Yasmin Khatun has already visited the Dhaka-Aricha highway and the Paturia and Aricha ferry terminals to inspect the preparations.

Superintendent Yasmin Khatun said to control the collection of excessive fares, fare lists will be displayed on all vehicles and at terminal areas.

To prevent overcrowding in vehicles, police, RAB, naval police, coastguard, and additional personnel from relevant departments will be deployed on road and water routes.

As in previous years, general cargo trucks will not be allowed to cross the Paturia ferry terminal for three days before and after Eid, she said, “This year, everyone must stay alert to prevent incidents such as pickpocketing, drug gangs, and other unpleasant events in and around the vehicles, terminals, ferries, and launches,” she added.