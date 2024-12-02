Post-uprising judiciary to protect of human rights: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today said the post-July revolution judiciary of Bangladesh is committed to providing the highest protection of human rights in the country.

He said this while holding a meeting with Spain’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru. The Spanish ambassador made the courtesy call to the chief justice at his Supreme Court office this morning, a SC press release said.

During the meeting, Refaat reiterated his commitment to establish the rule of law in the country and assured the full cooperation of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh in enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries in modernising the judiciary and institutionalising the separation of judiciary.

The Spanish ambassador praised the various initiatives taken by the chief justice of Bangladesh in recent times to ensure the independence of the country’s judiciary.

He expressed hope that the strong leadership of the current chief justice of Bangladesh will play an important role in establishing good governance and ensuring justice in the country in the coming days.

In addition, he informed Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed that his country is ready to provide all-out cooperation to Bangladesh in building a strong judiciary in the country and he expressed interest in providing the necessary technical support for the modernisation of the judiciary.

Daily Star