Taposh’s bank delays repayment of DSCC deposits

The Modhumoti Bank is unusually taking time to refund the money that the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) deposited as fixed deposit receipt (FDR).

Officials alleged that the bank is not returning the money despite the city corporation’s repeated verbal and written requests.

Against this backdrop, the DSCC authorities are struggling to repay the security money (mortgage) to contractors of development projects. It is eventually disrupting the ongoing projects.

According to the DSCC accounts department sources, the city corporation used to deposit around 50 per cent of its annual revenue in Modhumoti Bank since the assumption of Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh as its mayor during the ousted Awami League regime.