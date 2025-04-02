NYT report says Islamist hard-liners see an opening in Bangladesh, Govt terms the report ‘misleading’

In a report published online on 1 April, the US-based New York Times apprehended the rise of religious extremism in Bangladesh. The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, however, termed the New York Times article “a misleading one”.
“The New York Times article paints a troubling and one-sided view of Bangladesh, suggesting that the country is on the brink of being overtaken by religious extremism,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page – CA Press Wing Facts.
The New York Times report titled ‘As Bangladesh Reinvents Itself, Islamist Hard-Liners See an Opening’ started with the sentence, “The extremists began by asserting control over women’s bodies.”
It said, “In the political vacuum that has emerged after the overthrow of Bangladesh’s authoritarian leader, religious fundamentalists in one town declared that young women could no longer play soccer. In another, they forced the police to free a man who had harassed a woman for not covering her hair in public, then draped him in garlands of flowers.”
According to the report, “More brazen calls followed. Demonstrators at a rally in Dhaka, the capital, warned that if the government did not give the death penalty to anyone who disrespected Islam, they would carry out executions with their own hands. Days later, an outlawed group held a large march demanding an Islamic caliphate.
“As Bangladesh tries to rebuild its democracy and chart a new future for its 175 million people, a streak of Islamist extremism that had long lurked beneath the country’s secular facade is bubbling to the surface,” the report added.
The NYT report further said, in interviews “The Islamist leaders are insisting that Bangladesh erect an ‘Islamic government’ that punishes those who disrespect Islam and enforces ‘modesty’ – vague concepts that in other places have given way to vigilantism or theocratic rule.”
“Officials across the political spectrum who are drafting a new Constitution acknowledged that the document was likely to drop secularism as a defining characteristic of Bangladesh, replacing it with pluralism and redrawing the country along more religious lines.”
According to the report, “The fundamentalist turn has been especially distressing for female students who helped oust the country’s repressive prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.
“They had hoped to replace her one-party rule with a democratic openness that accommodates the country’s diversity. But now they find themselves competing against a religious populism that leaves women and religious minorities, including Hindus and adherents of small sects of Islam, particularly vulnerable.”
“We were at the forefront of the protests. We protected our brothers on the street,” Sheikh Tasnim Afroz Emi, 29, a sociology graduate from Dhaka University quoted as saying. “Now after five, six months, the whole thing turned around.”
Critics say the country’s interim government, led by the 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has not pushed back hard enough against extremist forces. They accuse Muhammad Yunus of being soft, lost in the weeds of democratic reforms, conflict-averse and unable to articulate a clear vision as extremists take up more public space.
The report further said, “His lieutenants describe a delicate balancing act: They must protect the right to free speech and protest after years of authoritarianism, but doing so provides an opening for extremist demands.
“The police, who largely deserted after Ms. Hasina’s fall and remain demoralised, can no longer hold the line. The military, which has taken up some policing duties, is increasingly at odds with the interim government and the student movement, which wants to hold officers accountable for past atrocities.
According to the report, what is beginning to happen in Bangladesh mirrors a wave of fundamentalism that has consumed the region. “Afghanistan has become an extreme ethno-religious state, depriving women of the most basic liberties. In Pakistan, Islamist extremists have exerted their will through violence for years. In India, an entrenched Hindu right wing has undermined the country’s traditions of secular democracy. Myanmar is gripped by Buddhist extremists overseeing a campaign of ethnic cleansing.”
Nahid Islam, a student leader who was a government minister in Bangladesh’s interim administration before stepping away recently to lead a new political party, acknowledged “the fear is there” that the country will slip toward extremism, the New York Times report stated.
But he is hopeful that despite changes in the Constitution, values like democracy, cultural diversity and an aversion to religious extremism can hold. “I don’t think a state can be built in Bangladesh that goes against those fundamental values,” he said.
The New York Times report further said, “Some point to a Bengali culture with a deep tradition of art and intellectual debate. Others find hope in the shape of the country’s economy.
“Women are so integrated in Bangladesh’s economy – 37 per cent are in the formal labor force, one of the highest rates in South Asia – that any efforts to force them back into the home could result in a backlash.
“Extremist forces are trying to push their way into the picture after 15 years in which Sheikh Hasina both suppressed and appeased them.
“She ran a police state that cracked down on Islamist elements, including those closer to the mainstream that could pose a political challenge. At the same time, she tried to win over Islamist parties’ religiously conservative base by allowing thousands of unregulated Islamic religious seminaries and putting $1 billion toward building hundreds of mosques.
“With Ms. Hasina gone, smaller extremist outfits that want to upend the system entirely, and more mainstream Islamist parties that want to work within the democratic system, appear to be converging on a shared goal of a more conservative Bangladesh.
According to the report, the largest Islamist party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, sees a big opportunity. “The party, which has significant business investments, is playing a long-term game, analysts and diplomats said. While it is unlikely to win an election expected at the end of the year, the party hopes to capitalise on the discrediting of mainstream secular parties.”
Mia Golam Parwar, Jamaat’s general secretary, said the party wanted an Islamic welfare state. The closest model, in its mix of religion and politics, is Turkey, he said.
The report also mentioned about an incident where a female football match was cancelled by organisers in Taraganj of Rangpur due to pressure from local religious fanatics.
Chief Adviser’s press wing debunks The New York Times article
The New York Times article titled “As Bangladesh Reinvents Itself, Islamist Hard-Liners See an Opening” is a misleading one, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing Tuesday.
“The New York Times article paints a troubling and one-sided view of Bangladesh, suggesting that the country is on the brink of being overtaken by religious extremism,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page – CA Press Wing Facts.
This portrayal not only oversimplifies the political and social dynamics of the country but also risks unfairly smearing an entire nation of 180 million people, it mentioned.
It is crucial to acknowledge the progress Bangladesh has made over the last year and the complexity of the situation, rather than relying on selective, incendiary examples that paint an inaccurate picture, according to the statement.
Following is the detail of the statement:
1. Acknowledging Bangladesh’s Progress and Challenges:
While the article highlights certain incidents of religious tension and conservative movements, it overlooks the broader context of progress.
Bangladesh has made substantial strides in improving the conditions for women, and the Interim Government has been particularly committed to their security and well-being.
This is a government that has prioritised women’s rights and security, a focus that stands in stark contrast to the bleak image painted in the article.
One significant example is the “Youth Festival 2025,” where nearly 2.7 million girls from all corners of the country participated in 3,000 games and cultural activities.
This widespread participation-across regions, marginalised communities, and even indigenous youth-underscores the thriving and dynamic engagement of women and girls in Bangladesh’s social and cultural life.
The fact that one soccer game faced opposition does not erase the success of the other 2,999 events, which were celebrated by countless participants and communities.
To focus on a single interruption to one event misrepresents the vibrancy and determination of the country’s youth, especially women.
Another claim that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus “has not pushed back hard enough against extremist forces” is not only false, but it also disregards his lifelong commitment to empowering women.
As Chief Advisor Professor Yunus has been unwavering in his advocacy for women’s rights. A father of two daughters, Yunus has built his entire career and the Grameen Bank around a deep belief in the power of women, which ultimately earned him the Nobel Prize.
His dedication to advancing women’s rights and protecting their freedoms is a cornerstone of his work and reputation.
2. Correcting Misconceptions About Religious Violence
In a country like Bangladesh, it is important to distinguish between political unrest and religious violence. Many of the clashes between different groups in the wake of Sheik Hasina’s departure and since have been misrepresented as sectarian violence, when in reality, they were largely political in nature.
Political factions often use religion to galvanise support, which complicates the issue and risks conflating political unrest with religious persecution. It is misleading to frame the entire situation as a sectarian conflict, as it ignores the true political and socio-economic factors at play.
The Interim Government has made clear its commitment to protecting all minority communities, and its ongoing work with law enforcement and counterterrorism efforts underscores this commitment.
Bangladesh’s efforts to combat extremism through social reforms and collaboration with the international community should not be overshadowed by the spread of misinformation.
3. Bangladesh’s Role on the Global Stage
Bangladesh is quietly transforming into one of Asia’s economic powerhouses, with a growth trajectory that promises immense opportunities for global investors.
Against all odds, Bangladesh’s economy has stabilised, showing remarkable resilience.
In the last seven months, exports have grown almost 12 per cent. The banking sector has remained intact after the political upheaval, and the local currency exchange rate has held steady at around 123 BDT to the USD.
Looking ahead, Bangladesh is projected to advance to become a middle income country by 2026, and potentially the world’s 9th largest consumer market by 2030.
Where is the recognition of the incredible work done by the 84-year-old Muhammad Yunus over the past eight months? He has been tirelessly crisscrossing the globe to secure a better future for Bangladesh.
Just last week, during his visit to China, the Chinese government and businesses committed US$2.1 billion in loans, investments, and grants to Bangladesh.
And next week, Dhaka will host the Investors Conference, bringing over 2,300 participants from 50 countries, including top officials from global companies like Meta, Uber, and Samsung.
The world is increasingly recognising Bangladesh as a rising economic power. This is a story of hope, strength, and unprecedented opportunity-one that deserves to be told with the respect and attention it merits.
4. Avoiding Oversimplification and Smearing a Nation
The NY Times article provides a handful of incidents, such as the release of a man who hurled abuse at a woman, to paint a picture of a country spiraling into extremism.
This approach is not only misleading but harmful. In a nation of 180 million people, it is unconscionable to define the entire country by a few isolated events.
Bangladesh is a diverse and dynamic society with a rich history of resilience, culture, and progressive thought.
Bangladesh is not alone in facing the challenge of religious extremism; this is a global issue that many countries confront in different forms.
However, Bangladesh has continuously worked to address these challenges through law enforcement, social reforms, and counterterrorism initiatives.
The country’s commitment to protecting its diverse population-whether Muslim, Hindu, Christian, or any other community-remains steadfast.
While there will always be hardliners who spew hatred at rallies and on social media, it is our responsibility to deny them the oxygen their anger requires.
Furthermore, the notion that the rise of extremism is an inevitable outcome of Bangladesh’s political transition is far too deterministic.
The country’s democratic spirit and vibrant civil society are powerful forces that continue to hold back the full rise of extremist ideologies.
While challenges remain, the long-term direction of Bangladesh will not be shaped solely by the actions of extremists.
The people of Bangladesh, particularly its youth and women, are determined to continue the fight for a just, democratic, and inclusive society.
Finally, Bangladesh’s history of resilience, its commitment to democracy, and its focus on women’s empowerment are all testaments to the fact that the country will continue to move forward, despite the challenges it faces.
Rather than focusing on a few negative examples, we should recognise the broader picture of progress, resilience, and determination that defines Bangladesh today.