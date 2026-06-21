PM to visit India when atmosphere becomes conducive: Humayun Kabir

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit India as well once the situation becomes conducive, said his Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir today (20 June), as the prime minister prepares to embark on a two-nation visit to Malaysia and China tomorrow (21 June).

“When the temperature comes down and a conducive atmosphere is in place, we will visit India as well. There is no problem. We will continue engaging with different countries, including those in the Middle East,” Kabir told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said any decision regarding the prime minister’s foreign visits would be guided by Bangladesh’s national interests and the government’s “Bangladesh First” policy, not dictated by others.

The adviser said Bangladesh now has the best foreign policy, with balanced engagements with its bilateral partners.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman separately at his office.

In February, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his family to visit India, emphasising the potential for Bangladesh and India to serve as catalysts for each other’s sustainable growth, security and shared prosperity as two rapidly growing economies.

“I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations, enhance regional cooperation, and advance our common goals across a wide range of areas, including connectivity, trade, technology, education, skills development, energy, healthcare, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges,” Modi wrote in a letter handed over to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Bangladesh and China are expected to sign 15-17 bilateral instruments during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s official visit to the East Asian country from 23 to 26 June, as the leaders of the two nations plan to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues and elevate their ‘Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ to a new height.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pm-visit-india-when-atmosphere-becomes-conducive-humayun-kabir-1468076