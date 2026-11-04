PM orders advancing plans for 2nd Padma, Jamuna bridges and Padma Barrage

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday directed officials to advance plans for a second Padma Bridge, a second Jamuna Bridge and the Padma Barrage, prioritising improved connectivity in the southwestern and northern regions.

He gave the directives at a meeting with officials of the relevant ministries and divisions at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Bangladesh Secretariat in the afternoon, said PM’s Assistant Press Secretary Abdullah Al Mahmud Shahriar.

The meeting was informed that feasibility studies for the 2nd Padma and Jamuna bridges are underway.

Final decisions on their locations, designs and estimated costs will be made after the studies are completed in September next year.

The proposed second Padma Bridge was discussed with a focus on a Y-shaped connection system, while improved connectivity for Rangpur and other northern districts was highlighted in planning the second Jamuna Bridge.

The second Padma Bridge, if built, will improve communication between the capital and the southwestern region.

It will also provide alternative connectivity to Mongla seaport and the Benapole and Darshana land ports.

The meeting also discussed the Padma Barrage project, including its potential to address dry-season water shortages, boost agricultural production, maintain river flows and environmental balance, and create road connectivity across the barrage.

Issues relating to project financing, land acquisition, rehabilitation and coordination among the relevant ministries and agencies also came up for discussion.

Road Transport and Bridges, Railways and Shipping Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Mir Shahe Alam, State Minister for Railways and Road Transport and Highways Habibur Rashid, State Minister for Water Resources Farhad Hossain Azad and State Minister for Shipping and Bridges Division Md Razib Ahsan attended the meeting.

Finance Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Majumder, Bridges Division Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rauf, Water Resources Secretary Dr AKM Shahabuddin, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Dr Mohammad Ziaul Haque and other senior officials were also present.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/pm-orders-advancing-plans-for-2nd-padma-jamuna-bridges-and-padma-barrage