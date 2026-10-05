PM never ruled out visiting India through proper bilateral framework: Humaiun Kobir

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today (5 September) expressed optimism that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will pay a bilateral visit to India at a convenient time, stressing that the prime minister has never ruled out visiting the country through a proper bilateral framework.

“To maintain relations with another country, bilateral engagement is required. We will do it directly. The visit will be bilateral, and we will talk,” Kobir told reporters after delivering his speech at the Bay of Bengal Conversation in Dhaka.

Kobir said there were challenges in Bangladesh-India relations but expressed optimism that they could be addressed through dialogue.

“There are challenges, but we believe those can be overcome through dialogue,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of the Prime Minister’s visit to India this year, Kobir said Dhaka wants the visit to take place in a conducive environment and through a proper bilateral framework, but he did not give any specific timeframe.

“Nothing gets resolved just over a phone call. We are having discussions, and things are positive,” the State Minister said.

He praised Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi for trying to understand Bangladesh’s current context and said Dhaka hoped New Delhi would give due importance to his assessments.

“The Indian high commissioner here is doing a good job; he is trying,” Kobir said.

“Hopefully, Delhi will be receptive to him and the opinions and analysis he provides regarding the context in Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh wants to pursue a foreign policy based on strategic autonomy, national interest and balanced engagement with all countries, he said, stressing that Dhaka will not compromise its national interests while maintaining open channels with its partners.

“Every country wants strategic autonomy. Bangladesh also wants it,” Kobir said while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the programme.

Ganga Treaty & National Interests

On the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, which is due to expire in December 2026, Kobir said Bangladesh would seek an outcome that serves its national interests.

The treaty’s expiry in December 2026 has also emerged as a major issue for the two countries.

Asked whether the existing treaty would be renewed or replaced with a new agreement, he said, “Whatever is best for Bangladesh’s interest will be done.”

Asked about a possible guarantee clause, Kobir said Bangladesh would work to safeguard its national interests and security.

“Whatever is best for Bangladesh’s national interest and security, we will work to ensure that,” he said.

Kobir said discussions are already underway and that Bangladesh is waiting for a response from its Indian counterparts.

“Our committee is ready. We are just waiting for the final response from our Indian counterparts. So yes, we are hopeful,” he said.

Kobir said Bangladesh would engage positively with the international community while protecting its national interests.

“We want to engage in a positive way that does not compromise our national interest, yet we embrace the diversity on offer to achieve success politically, economically, and in terms of overall security,” he said.

Dhaka Seeks Reciprocity

The state minister said Bangladesh expected India to prevent individuals based in India from using its territory to make political statements or engage in activities aimed at destabilising Bangladesh.

“Restraining a terrorist or extremist in their land is not too much to ask,” he said.

“Why should that happen? So, if that is restrained, there won’t be any issues with our relationship, and a normal working relationship can be maintained, which is essential for both countries.”

He said Bangladesh also would not allow anyone from India to use Bangladeshi territory to make statements against the Indian government.

“We don’t allow any terrorist coming from India to sit here and speak against the Indian government. So, it sends a bad message. We hope India will do that as well,” Kobir said, noting that such restraint would help create a more stable environment for bilateral relations.

Kobir stressed that India remained an important partner for Bangladesh despite existing differences.

“Regional cooperation is required, and India will be an important partner for Bangladesh,” he said.

“As we said, we never close the door to dialogue in diplomacy. It is always open,” Kobir said.

Kobir also linked the government’s foreign policy approach to its broader vision of strategic autonomy, saying Bangladesh would seek engagement with countries across the world without compromising its own interests. “We will engage across the board,” he said.

He said Bangladesh would continue to approach its relationship with India with openness and candidness while seeking solutions to outstanding issues through dialogue.

“We are having positive discussions, and I am hopeful we will reach satisfactory conclusions,” Kobir said.

He also expressed hope that the Prime Minister’s visit to India would eventually take place once the necessary conditions were in place.

“The prime minister never said no to visiting,” Kobir said. “Certain things need to be addressed. We will reach a positive resolution through talks, and I am hopeful the visit will happen.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/pm-never-ruled-out-visiting-india-through-proper-bilateral-framework-humaiun-kobir