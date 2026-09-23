Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday held separate meetings with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Maldives Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The talks took place at the UN Headquarters in New York as the Prime Minister attended the high-level General Debate of the 81st UNGA, UNB reports citing a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

During the meetings, they discussed ways to further strengthen the friendly and cordial relations between Bangladesh and the two countries, as well as various issues of mutual interest and regional and international cooperation.

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding existing areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the countries and the welfare of their peoples.

The Prime Minister earlier began his day by attending a welcome breakfast reception hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres for heads of delegation and their spouses.

Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, joined other world leaders and their spouses for a group photograph with Guterres and his wife at the reception.

He later joined the high-level General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral and high-level meetings during his brief stay in New York.

He is scheduled to address the General Debate of the 81st UNGA on September 24, in his first address to the world body as prime minister. He is expected to deliver the speech in Bangla.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/pm-holds-separate-talks-with-bhutanese-pm-maldives-vice-president