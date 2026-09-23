Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday attended the opening segment of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, joined the opening session at the North Delegates’ Lounge of the UN Headquarters at 9:00am (New York time), said PM’s Assistant Press Secretary K M Nazmul Haque.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the inaugural session, chaired by the president of UNGA 81st session and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman.

Upon his arrival at the venue, the Prime Minister was accorded a formal welcome. He then joined other world leaders at the high-level discussions of the prestigious global forum.

The 81st UNGA session is focusing on a range of major global issues, including climate change, resolution of global conflicts, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and international economic cooperation.

On the sidelines of the opening session, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of state and government and representatives of various international organisations.

He will also deliver Bangladesh’s statement at the General Debate of the General Assembly, where he is expected to highlight global peacekeeping, climate justice and Bangladesh’s recent socio-economic development.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir, Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin, senior government officials and Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations were also present during the opening session.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly formally commenced on September 8, while its General Debate began on Tuesday.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/pm-joins-opening-of-81st-unga-session