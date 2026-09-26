Pakistan’s Evolving Nuclear Security Architecture: Progress and Responsibility

Pakistan’s nuclear programme is often viewed primarily through the prism of deterrence and strategic stability. Yet an equally important dimension of Pakistan’s nuclear policy is its longstanding emphasis on nuclear safety, security and responsible stewardship. For a nuclear state, responsibility extends beyond maintaining a credible deterrent. It encompasses the protection of nuclear materials and facilities, effective regulatory oversight, emergency preparedness, physical protection, cybersecurity and a sustained commitment to international standards.

Pakistan’s recent statement at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors provides an opportunity to examine this broader dimension of its nuclear policy. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international standards of nuclear safety and security and stressed that responsibility for nuclear safety and security within a state rests primarily with the concerned member state. He also highlighted Pakistan’s five decades of safe and secure operation of nuclear installations and its continued cooperation with the IAEA.The emphasis on national responsibility is particularly important. International institutions such as the IAEA can establish standards, provide technical assistance and facilitate cooperation, but the ultimate effectiveness of a nuclear safety and security regime depends upon national institutions, regulations, trained personnel and security culture. Pakistan’s position therefore reflects an established principle of nuclear governance: international cooperation and national responsibility are complementary, not contradictory.

Pakistan’s nuclear programme has developed alongside an institutional framework designed to address these responsibilities. Decades of experience in operating nuclear power and research facilities have contributed to the development of expertise in nuclear safety, security and emergency preparedness. Pakistan’s engagement with the IAEA has also evolved from participation in international programmes to contributing expertise and capacity to the broader nuclear community. Pakistan’s role in the 10th Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety, held in April 2026, is particularly noteworthy. Pakistan served as President of the Review Meeting, demonstrating its active participation in the international nuclear safety framework. The Convention provides a multilateral mechanism through which states review national measures and exchange experience on strengthening nuclear safety. Pakistan’s leadership in this process illustrates that its engagement with international nuclear governance extends beyond declarations to participation in established multilateral mechanisms.

Pakistan has similarly contributed to international nuclear security capacity-building. In 2026, Pakistani experts participated in an IAEA-coordinated emergency exercise in the Philippines and contributed to an International Physical Protection Advisory Service mission to China. Within the region, the National Institute of Safety and Security (NISAS), an IAEA Collaborating Centre, continues to host training and capacity-building activities for member states. The Pakistan Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS) has also developed into an important platform for nuclear security training and cooperation. These contributions are strategically significant because responsible nuclear behaviour is demonstrated not only through national policies but also through a state’s willingness to develop expertise and share it with others. Capacity-building allows Pakistan to contribute to strengthening nuclear security beyond its own borders and reinforces its role within the international nuclear security architecture.

At the same time, an objective assessment requires consideration of external evaluations. The Nuclear Threat Initiative’s 2026 Nuclear Security Index assesses Pakistan among 22 countries possessing weapons-usable nuclear materials. Pakistan received a score of 47 out of 100 in the materials-security ranking. The assessment acknowledges progress in several areas while also identifying continuing challenges, including those related to the quantities and sites of weapons-usable nuclear materials. Such assessments should neither be dismissed nor treated as a complete measure of Pakistan’s nuclear security system. The NTI Index evaluates specific dimensions of nuclear-material security and does not encompass the entirety of a country’s nuclear safety and security architecture. Nevertheless, external assessments are useful in identifying areas requiring sustained attention. A responsible nuclear state is not one that claims perfection; it is one that continuously evaluates and strengthens its systems.

This is particularly relevant given Pakistan’s strategic environment. South Asia combines nuclear deterrence, conventional military competition, terrorism and rapidly emerging technologies. The increasing importance of artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, autonomous systems and unmanned platforms creates new challenges for nuclear security and strategic stability. Pakistan’s nuclear safety and security architecture must therefore remain adaptive to technological and strategic change. Pakistan’s record should consequently be understood as an evolving process of responsible stewardship. Its engagement with the IAEA, participation in international safety mechanisms, contribution to nuclear security missions and development of regional capacity-building institutions demonstrate that Pakistan has sought to integrate its nuclear programme into broader international safety and security practices

The credibility of Pakistan’s responsible-nuclear-state narrative can be further strengthened by maintaining high standards, addressing vulnerabilities identified through external assessments and continuing constructive engagement with international institutions. Greater emphasis on professional expertise, institutional resilience, cybersecurity and emerging technological risks will be increasingly important. Ultimately, Pakistan’s responsibility as a nuclear state cannot be assessed solely through the existence of its nuclear capability or the requirements of deterrence. It must also be considered through the institutions, regulations, professional practices and security culture that govern the nuclear enterprise. Pakistan’s five decades of nuclear operations, its engagement with the IAEA and its growing contribution to international and regional capacity-building constitute important elements of this record.

For Pakistan, responsible nuclear stewardship is therefore not simply a diplomatic assertion. It is an ongoing institutional commitment. Sustaining and strengthening that commitment will remain essential not only for the security of Pakistan’s nuclear programme but also for reinforcing regional stability and confidence in the responsible management of nuclear technology.