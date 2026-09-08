Pakistan says India agrees in principle to send athletes to 2027 South Asian Games

India has agreed in principle to participate in the 2027 South Asian Games in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Olympic Association, potentially paving the way for a sizeable Indian sporting contingent to travel across the border next year.

Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary General Khalid Mehmood said India had accepted the invitation at the regional Olympic level and was expected to provide details of its contingent in January 2027. The Games are scheduled to be staged across Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar in April.

The development is significant given the strained sporting relationship between India and Pakistan, with bilateral travel between the two countries becoming increasingly rare. However, an agreement at the Olympic association level does not necessarily amount to final clearance from the Indian government.

There has so far been no separate public confirmation from either the Indian Olympic Association or the Government of India that travel permission for the athletes has been formally granted. Earlier discussions surrounding India’s participation had indicated that the IOA would follow the government’s policy regarding sporting events held in Pakistan.

India was part of South Asian Games planning

India has, however, remained involved in preparations for the Games. At a South Asia Olympic Council Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad on 23 August, the Indian delegation participated virtually, with IOA president PT Usha among the representatives.

India had also indicated its willingness to participate during an earlier SAOC meeting in February 2025, although uncertainty remained because of subsequent political and sporting tensions between the two countries.

The latest Pakistani planning indicates that the Games will be held from 4 April to 11 April 2027, although an earlier SAOC announcement had listed 3 April as the opening date.

The competition will feature 28 sports and is expected to be one of the biggest multi-sport events staged in Pakistan in recent years. Islamabad is set to host 15 sports, Lahore 10 and Peshawar three. Cricket, hockey and swimming are among the sports planned for Lahore, while Islamabad will stage events including tennis, squash and several martial arts disciplines.

The Games programme includes athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling, weightlifting and several other Olympic and regional sports. Earlier SAOC planning documents projected around 3,200 athletes and approximately 4,200 overall participants, while Pakistani authorities have since said more than 6,000 athletes and officials could be involved.

Security has emerged as a major component of Pakistan’s preparations. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has chaired a steering committee meeting reviewing accommodation, transportation, medical facilities, venues and security arrangements.

Provincial authorities have been directed to ensure comprehensive security for visiting athletes, officials, journalists and spectators from arrival until departure.

Pakistan last hosted the South Asian Games in Islamabad in 2004. The 2027 edition will therefore mark the tournament’s return to the country after 23 years, provided the repeatedly delayed event proceeds according to its latest schedule.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/pakistan-says-india-agrees-principle-send-athletes-2027-south-asian-games-1536626