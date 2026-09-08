‘No guts, no fight’: AB de Villiers minces no words, pins the blame on players after Pakistan’s horror show in England

Much has been said about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and how the constant chopping and changing has resulted in the poor performances of the men’s team of late. However, the players cannot be given a free pass, considering some seniors have been playing international cricket for five to six years, yet consistency eludes them. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers echoed the same sentiment, slamming the Babar Azam-led side for not showing guts and fight on the tour of England, where Pakistan were battered left, right and centre in the first two Tests.

The defeats in the opening two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s also led the PCB to send seven players home and replace them with younger players for the third and final match in Birmingham. Even Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced by white-ball coach Mike Hesson.

The first Test ended in three days, while the second one went to the fourth day only because of rain. In four innings, Pakistan failed to breach the 200-run mark even once, and it was no surprise to see de Villiers calling out the players for not meeting expectations.

“I don’t often currently see a lot of Pakistan players individually being prepared to put in those extra hard yards, especially with the batting unit. Not enough — what’s the word — guts, fight. It doesn’t always have to be pretty. Lots of soft wickets, and that’s what it comes down to. It’s a decision that you make,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s sometimes ugly and terribly difficult to watch. If I played for my ego, I probably would have been a different player. It was always about how much character I could show out there. It always felt like a threat to my character from the opposition. That’s the way I decided to approach the situation,” he added.

No character

Mr. 360 added that the current Pakistan team lacks “character,” and its players just aren’t able to step up when the going gets tougher in the middle.

“I always felt that Test cricket was a test of your character. That’s maybe what Pakistan is lacking at the moment — a bit of character, a bit of fight. An individual leadership group of four or five players who decide together, you know what, let’s be the leaders here and show the guys,” said the former Proteas skipper.

“Let’s be the example. Show the youngsters what it takes to win Test matches, ODIs, or T20Is. Maybe that is the area they’re lacking in,” he added.

However, de Villiers was quick to point out how instability within the PCB has contributed to the downfall of Pakistan cricket. In the last few years, the Pakistan board has changed multiple coaches and captains. The likes of Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten opted to leave after allegedly being sidelined by the selection committee headed by Aaqib Javed.

“Also, a bit of mismanagement from the top — lots of chopping and changing, lots of leadership changes. Babar is back now, so hopefully he gets an extended run, stays fit, and starts scoring runs again like we all know he can, and his fellow teammates start following that lead,” said de Villiers.

“So that’s my long and short on Pakistan cricket. Hopefully they’ll make their way back to the form and to the team that we know they can be in all formats of the game,” he concluded.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/no-guts-no-fight-ab-de-villiers-minces-no-words-pins-blame-players-after-pakistans