Kent’s Milnes hails Hasan Mahmud as ‘top, top bowler’

Kent seamer Matt Milnes has heaped praise on bowling partner Hasan Mahmud, calling the Bangladesh pacer a “top, top bowler” after his impressive return to county cricket.

Kent were in a strong position after the third day of their County Championship Division Two match against Worcestershire yesterday (4 September), leading by 296 runs with the hosts placed 84 for three at stumps.

Hasan, who took nine wickets including a six-wicket haul in Bangladesh’s Test win over Australia in Darwin last month, picked up 4 for 68 on his return to the county side.

He now has the second-best strike rate, 30.37, among bowlers with at least 10 wickets in this season’s Division Two.

“Hasan obviously brings something special to our attack, so it’s a lovely bonus having him back. I think he hits the stumps slightly harder than mine! But yeah, as I said, he just brings that X-factor,” Milnes said.

Milnes said Hasan’s unusual bowling action makes him difficult to face. “He can bowl good pace; his action’s a little bit different, tricky to pick up, and he’s a top, top bowler. I’d rather he was on my side than playing against him,” he said.

Sam Northeast struck 132 as Kent made 358 in their second innings in tough batting conditions, before Milnes took two wickets for 21 runs to reduce Worcestershire to 39 for three.

Brett D’Oliveira and Adam Hose steadied the innings before bad light ended play early, with Worcestershire closing on 84 for three.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/kents-milnes-hails-hasan-mahmud-top-top-bowler-1533946