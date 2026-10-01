‘Organisational action not enough’ over Radda health centre attack, Shafiqur says

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman said organisational action alone is “simply not enough” over the attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP health centre in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

His remarks came after BNP reserved-seat MP Ferdousy Ahmed was ordered to resign over the incident.

Ferdousy submitted her resignation letter to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad this afternoon. The Speaker confirmed this at a briefing at 4:40pm that her resignation had taken effect immediately and that the seat had become vacant.

In a post on his verified Facebook page around 2:30pm, Shafiqur wrote: “The government and the ruling party have been forced to start taking organisational action over the occupation of the Radda clinic under the cover of darkness.”

He also added, “But organisational action alone is simply not enough for such a grave wrongdoing. Legal action must be taken against the culprits and exemplary punishment ensured.”

The Jamaat chief further called on the government to take responsibility for sustainably rebuilding the damaged health centre.

The Radda MCH-FP centre, which has provided free healthcare, maternity care and family planning services to disadvantaged women and children in Mirpur for more than five decades, came under attack on September 25.

Around 200 people allegedly entered the centre with weapons and heavy equipment and demolished a tin-shed structure and three semi-permanent buildings. They also vandalised five rooms in a permanent building.

Furniture, medicines, an ultrasonography machine, generator, computers, printers, refrigerators, air conditioners and cabinets were looted.

A case filed with Shah Ali Police Station accused 200-250 people, including local BNP leader Hanif Mia. Several other BNP and affiliate leaders were also named.

daily star