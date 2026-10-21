PM arrives in Chattogram to visit Durga Puja mandap

PM Tarique Rahman arrived in Chattogram today’s evening to visit the JM Sen Hall Puja mandap in Rahmatganj. Photo: Courtesy.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Chattogram this evening to visit the JM Sen Hall Puja mandap in Rahmatganj and attend an organisational meeting of BNP as part of his tour marking Sharadiya Durga Puja.

He landed at Shah Amanat International Airport at 7:40pm in a military aircraft, where he was welcomed by ministers, local lawmakers and BNP leaders from Chattogram.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, State Minister for Land Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin, and local lawmakers and leaders of the BNP’s Chattogram district and metropolitan units received the Prime Minister at the airport.

After completing the formalities at the airport, the prime minister left for the JM Sen Hall Puja mandap in Rahmatganj, where he is scheduled to exchange greetings with members of the Hindu community and attend an interaction meeting.

Thousands of BNP leaders, activists and supporters stood in rows along both sides of the roads to greet the prime minister. He was seen waving to them from his vehicle in response to their greetings.

Later this evening, the prime minister is also scheduled to attend a BNP organisational meeting before returning to Dhaka tonight.

The prime minister was accompanied by BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP Acting Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Bijon Kanti Sarker, BNP Special Secretary Belayet Hossain Mridha, Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Vice-Chairman Nipun Roy Chowdhury, BNP Assistant Organising Secretary Jayanta Kumar Kundu, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, among others.

Earlier in the day, Tarique Rahman departed Tejgaon Airport in Dhaka at 9:00am by military aircraft for Saidpur.

After arriving there at 9:50am, he travelled to Rangpur, addressing roadside gatherings at Taraganj and Paglapir on the way before visiting the Puja mandap at Radha Gobinda Temple and exchanging greetings with devotees on Maha Nabami, the ninth day of the Sharadiya Durga Puja festival.

He later flew to Rajshahi, arriving at 2:55pm, where he attended a public meeting at the historic Madrasa Ground and inaugurated the distribution of Tk 12 crore in incentives for 38,970 sugarcane farmers.

He subsequently visited the Puja mandap at Dharmasabha Temple and exchanged greetings with members of the Hindu community.

Maha Nabami was observed today, while the Sharadiya Durga Puja festivities will conclude tomorrow with the immersion of idols on Bijoya Dashami.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/pm-arrives-chattogram-visit-durga-puja-mandap-1578776