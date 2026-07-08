Fresh attempt under way to establish one-party rule: Nahid

Opposition Chief Whip and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam speaks at the triennial conference of Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation at Suhrawardy Udyan on 11 April 2026. Photo: TBS

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam today (7 July) alleged that another attempt is under way to establish one-party rule in the country.

He made the remarks at a march and roadside rally programme in Tangail’s Sakhipur upazila, organised as part of the NCP’s “July Awakening to Build the Country” programme.

Nahid said, “There was one-party rule in the country in the past. No one could speak and people became victims of enforced disappearance. Bangladesh is again being taken towards one-party rule. We are not allowed to speak in parliament. When we try to speak at public rallies, bombs and crude bombs are thrown.”

He further said, “I want to remind those trying to re-establish one-party rule of the fate of the Awami League. After 16 years of one-party rule, the Awami League fled to Delhi by helicopter.

“Our march cannot be stopped by exploding crude bombs or carrying out attacks on peaceful programmes. The people of Sakhipur have foiled that conspiracy.”

Referring to the July Uprising, the NCP convener said, “Young people sacrificed their lives in 2024 to bring change to the country. If drugs, corruption and looting continue, their sacrifice will have no value. The students and people of the country did not give their lives to remove one party from power so that another party could engage in looting.”

Speaking about justice and the rule of law, Nahid said, “We have spoken about justice. But after 5 August 2024, a case-filing business spread across the country. Innocent people were harassed through cases.

“The Awami League should face justice, but innocent people cannot be harassed. Extortion and looting will also not be allowed to continue.”

The programme was organised to demand the implementation of the July Charter referendum, employment generation, solutions to the power crisis, control of commodity prices and protection of the border.

NCP Chief Organiser (Northern region) Sarjis Alam, Dhaka Divisional Organising Secretary Saifullah Haider, NCP mayoral candidate for Sakhipur municipality Ansar Ali, and other central and local leaders of the party attended the programme.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/fresh-attempt-under-way-establish-one-party-rule-nahid-1482336