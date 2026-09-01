‘Nothing more to give’: Messi retires from international football

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 20-year career with the Argentina national team.

In an emotional Facebook post today (31 August), Messi said the decision had been painful but that he believes the time has come to step away.

“After this time that has passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to inform everyone that I am retiring from the National Team,” Messi wrote.

“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts in my soul, but I understand that this is the moment.”

Messi said he had always given everything for Argentina, not only during the team’s most successful years, and had fought to bring joy to supporters and make Argentines proud through football.

“There is little left and chapters are closing, and this one hurts me a lot,” he wrote. “I loved, loved, and will always love being in the National Team. I emptied myself, I no longer have anything more to give.”

The 39-year-old said the emergence of younger players also influenced his decision.

“Besides, there are very great young players coming up who deserve to be here,” he added.

Messi thanked Argentina supporters for their affection throughout his two decades with the national team, saying he would now support the side from outside.

“Now I will be one of you, always cheering and supporting from the outside (in good times and bad, much more),” he wrote.

He also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and team officials for accompanying him throughout his career, saying he would leave with “memories and unforgettable moments”.

“I am leaving with the peace and pride of having given them, together with my teammates, dream moments. It was crazy to have lived it with you. I love you!” Messi wrote.

He concluded the post by thanking God for making him Argentine and signing off with: “Go Argentina!”

Messi added that he had originally written the message on 21 July, two days after the final. He said recent events involving his father had made him “more convinced than before” about the decision.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/nothing-more-give-messi-retires-international-football-1529751