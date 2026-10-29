‘Nothing but ridiculous’: Jamaat slams intelligence agencies, seeks accountability over ex-Air Force officer’s death

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded accountability from law enforcement and intelligence agencies over the death of former Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri, whose body was recovered from the Turag River in the capital’s Uttarkhan on the afternoon of 28 October.

In a statement issued on 29 October, the party’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar called for an impartial investigation, the arrest of those involved and exemplary punishment.

Tahsif, 28, was found dead in the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan on 28 October, a day after he went missing. His father, KM Enayetul Karim Helal, told reporters that Tahsif had said he feared for his life. The cause of his death had yet to be confirmed in the initial police account.

Porwar expressed deep concern and anger over the recovery of Tahsif’s body, offered prayers for the deceased and extended condolences to his family.

He said the death of a former Air Force officer had raised serious questions about the role of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, adding that they could not evade responsibility.

Porwar also criticised intelligence agencies, alleging that they had failed to ensure the safety of a former Air Force officer while spreading “baseless, false and imaginary” information about opposition leaders to mislead the public.

He described this as “nothing but ridiculous”.

Porwar said ensuring the security of citizens was a fundamental responsibility of the state.

He called for a swift, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the actual cause of Tahsif’s death, the circumstances surrounding it and whether anyone was involved.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/nothing-ridiculous-jamaat-slams-intelligence-agencies-seeks-accountability-over-ex-air