‘No update’ on Tarique Rahman’s participation in BRICS Summit: Jaiswal

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today (4 September) said it had “no update” on whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on 12–13 September.

The ministry also declined to comment on whether Dhaka had informed New Delhi who would represent Bangladesh at the summit if Rahman does not attend.

“On the participation of the Bangladesh side, I have no update to share,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the ministry’s weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

He was responding to questions about whether Rahman’s participation had been confirmed and whether Bangladesh had communicated an alternative representative.

Journalists also asked Jaiswal about former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent interviews with Indian media outlets.

One journalist described the timing of the interviews as “interesting”, while another referred to Hasina’s remarks to News18 that there had been no back-channel talks with the Tarique Rahman government over her return to Bangladesh.

The journalist also said Hasina had reportedly outlined three conditions for returning to Bangladesh: personal security, an independent judiciary and a fair trial.

Asked whether Hasina had raised those demands with the Indian government, Jaiswal said, “I have no comment to make.”

The MEA’s comments come amid continuing uncertainty over a possible visit by Rahman to India. Dhaka had earlier indicated that a more conducive diplomatic environment was needed for a high-level visit, while discussions between the two countries continued.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 12–13 September. China is also expected to be represented by President Xi Jinping, although Beijing had not officially confirmed his attendance when Reuters reported on 24 August.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/no-update-tarique-rahmans-participation-brics-summit-jaiswal-1533631