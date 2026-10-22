Narayanganj Jubo Dal leader hacked to death

A Jubo Dal leader of Narayanganj was hacked to death by unidentified assailants while returning home from his pharmacy last night.

The victim, Fakir Zahir Rahman, 40, was a joint convener of Araihazar upazila Jubo Dal and president of its Kalapaharia Union unit, police said.

Mohammad Abdul Barik, officer-in-charge of Sonargaon Police Station, said Zahir came under attack around 10:00pm in the Char Kishoreganj area of Sonargaon upazila.

Zahir ran a pharmacy in Narayanganj but lived in a rented house in neighbouring Munshiganj’s Sadar upazila.

The assailants attacked him with sharp weapons while he was returning home after closing his pharmacy, the OC said.

Locals rescued him and took him to a hospital in Munshiganj, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police are investigating the killing, but the motive and identities of the attackers remain unknown, said the OC.

No complaint has yet been filed by the victim’s family, he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/narayanganj-jubo-dal-leader-hacked-death-4304751