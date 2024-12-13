Nahid’s remarks anti-politics

The BNP yesterday strongly criticised the recent remarks made by Information Adviser Nahid Islam and accused him of creating division in the national unity.

The party called the comments “anti-politics” and “inappropriate”.

The criticism follows Nahid’s remarks during a meeting with British Global Partners Governance delegation on Wednesday.

Nahid had said political parties were attempting to discredit the interim government as they want to be in control of reforms. “Thus, they [political parties] are putting more importance on elections rather than reforms.”

In his reaction, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, upon returning from London, told reporters at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, “I don’t know what his [Nahid] intention was or why he said this. But his statement is anti-political, and I don’t expect such remarks. Political parties have supported this interim government with a purpose — to re-establish democracy.

“We have been working on this for the last 15 years. We have struggled, we have fought, so I don’t know why and with what objective he said this.”

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also expressed discontentment over Nahid’s comments.

“An adviser to the government has said political parties are attempting to discredit the interim government. I believe it is not appropriate for an adviser of the interim government to make such remarks,” he said while handing over money to some families of those killed during the mass uprising in the capital.

In another programme, speaking at the party’s Nayapaltan headquarters, Rizvi said, “If any confusing words come from their [advisers’] side, it will harm the current national unity. This is not right. Rather, it will create a kind of crack in the unity.”

Rizvi said, “You are the government. Different political parties and professional organisations will discuss and criticise you, and through this, you will benefit. Criticism is one of the key elements that strengthen democracy. You cannot destroy that element.

“Your primary responsibility is to ensure a free and fair election after completing necessary reforms.”

He said, “Is an election different from other elements of democracy? They [advisers] react when they hear about elections. In fact, election is the most significant element for practicing and developing democracy.

“The issue of elections is being neglected. Political parties are urging that reforms be done in a reasonable timeframe and elections be conducted.”

Meanwhile, BNP leader Fakhrul returned to Dhaka yesterday after his 10-day visit to London.

Talking to reporters at the Dhaka airport, he relayed a message from the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

“The acting chairman has asked everyone to exercise patience. A significant victory has been achieved by the people. To make this victory meaningful, we all must work with patience and dedication. The election is the first step in democracy, and we need to be fully prepared for it.

“…Overall, my trip to London was productive and meaningful.

“Such perceptions [regarding reforms] are completely wrong. We discussed reforms two years ago. We have come up with a 31-point reform proposal. Even before that, in 2016 we had Vision-2023. We have called for holding elections after completing minimal reforms.”

He said, “We say this because it will be very challenging to tackle all the problems that are emerging in Bangladesh without an elected government.”

On Bangladesh-India relations, Fakhrul said, “The problem will be resolved through talks. Things are moving ahead.”

Responding to a question about the return of Tarique, he said, “He will return to the country once his legal issues are resolved.”

