Modi thanks Tarique for birthday wishes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for his birthday greetings.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Thank you, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, for your warm wishes. I deeply appreciate your kind words.”

The message was shared by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on its official Facebook page.

Earlier, PMO Bangladesh extended birthday greetings to Modi in a message posted on its official Facebook page.

“Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May your dedicated service to the people of India always be accompanied by good health and high spirit,” it said.

The post also carried a birthday greeting card featuring the Indian prime minister.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/modi-thanks-tarique-birthday-wishes-4276016