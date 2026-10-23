Mirza Abbas visits ailing Land Minister Minu at hospital

Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Mirza Abbas visited Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu, who is undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical University(BMU). Photo: Courtesy.

Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Mirza Abbas today (23 October) visited Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu, who is undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical University(BMU).

Mirza Abbas visited the minister at the BMU cabin block around noon and enquired about his health, said Mizanur Rahman Sohel, personal assistant to the prime minister’s political adviser.

“He enquired about the minister’s physical condition and was briefed by the doctors on Mizanur Rahman Minu’s health,” Sohel said.

“Sir prayed for the minister’s speedy recovery,” he added.

Minu was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on October 21 after suddenly falling ill. As his condition deteriorated and he was found to be suffering from anaemia, he was given several bags of blood.

On the advice of doctors, he was later brought to Dhaka for better treatment.

The minister is now receiving treatment under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/mirza-abbas-visits-ailing-land-minister-minu-hospital-1581051