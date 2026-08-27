Min tax on business turnover getting cut or waived

A fiscal relief for businesses is imminent as the government revenue authority is set to reduce or waive the minimum tax on business turnover in the current fiscal year.

Under the changes proposed by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the budgetary provision, businesses with annual turnover of up to Tk 20 million will be exempt from the turnover-based minimum tax of 1.0 per cent.

Those with turnover of up to Tk 30 million will pay tax at a rate of 0.25 per cent, while businesses with turnover of up to Tk 40 million will face a 0.50-percent rate.

For businesses with turnover exceeding Tk 40 million, the minimum tax rate will be 1.0 per cent, on a crescendo.

Finance ministry sources have said the move comes “to provide relief to traders and companies amid the ongoing energy and gas crises and rising cost of doing business”.

The summary has already been approved by Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The NBR has sent the SRO, or statutory regulatory order, for vetting by the ministry of law.

Officials have said the changes would be given retrospective effect from July 1, 2026

At present, a blanket 1.0-percent minimum tax is applicable irrespective of the amount of turnover, putting a relatively higher burden on small and midsize businesses, even when their profit margins are low or they incur losses.

The proposed restructuring is part of the revenue authority’s move to facilitate businesses at a time when entrepreneurs are facing higher production and operating costs, particularly due to energy-and gas- supply constraints.

Officials say the proposed changes are aimed at making the tax structure “more business-friendly while maintaining revenue mobilisation”.

The relaxation is expected to benefit small and medium enterprises most, as businesses with relatively low turnover will either be brought outside the scope of the turnover-based minimum tax or subjected to substantially lower rates.

The move comes amid growing concerns from the business community over high operating costs, weak demand, energy shortages and other challenges affecting business profitability.

Businesses welcome the readjustment of fiscal measures. “It’s a good initiative but businesses demanded some more relaxation,” Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Administrator Fazlul Haque told the FE.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/min-tax-on-business-turnover-getting-cut-or-waived