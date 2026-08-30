Messi scores four, provides assist as Inter Miami thrash Montreal 7-1

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, scores his third goal of the match, his side’s fifth, past CF Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier (31) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Miami. Photo: UNB/AP

Lionel Messi scored four goals and set up another as Inter Miami produced a dominant second-half display to beat CF Montreal 7-1 in Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

Messi’s four-goal performance was his first in MLS, with three of his goals coming after halftime. Inter Miami scored six unanswered goals after Montreal had levelled the match.

Carlos Casimiro opened the scoring for Miami in the 20th minute, heading in from a corner by Telasco Segovia. It was the 34-year-old midfielder’s first league goal in his sixth appearance, while Segovia registered his ninth assist of the season.

Montreal equalised in the 37th minute through Fabian Herbers, his first goal of the campaign.

Messi restored Miami’s lead in the 40th minute with a free kick, his 15th goal of the season.

The Argentine superstar struck again in the 52nd minute to make it 3-1 before Luis Suárez extended the advantage to 4-1 in the 80th minute, converting Messi’s assist. The assist was Messi’s 10th of the season.

Messi completed his four-goal haul with goals in the 83rd minute and the sixth minute of stoppage time, with the final goal also coming from a free kick.

Rookie Alexander Shaw added another for Miami in the 89th minute, scoring his first goal in just his third appearance.

The victory was Inter Miami’s fifth straight over Montreal and lifted their season record to 12-4-6. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made three saves.

Montreal, who fell to 5-11-6, had goalkeeper Thomas Gillier make five saves.

The win was Miami’s first since beating Montreal 1-0 away from home at the end of July, when Suárez scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Messi, the reigning MLS Golden Boot winner and league MVP, entered the match two goals behind FC Dallas forward Petar Musa in the league scoring race.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/messi-scores-four-provides-assist-inter-miami-thrash-montreal-7-1-1528176