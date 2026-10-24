Maldives and Pakistan Seek Closer Ties: A New Chapter in South Asian Diplomacy

The arrival of the Maldives President in Pakistan on a state visit will not only mark a friendly meeting between the two South Asian countries but also open the door to new dynamics in the Indian Ocean region. Countries that have traditionally been under one country’s influence can now diversify their relationships and gain more economically and politically from multiple countries. In the current scenario, many factors, including geopolitics, sea security, and the economy, are changing relations among South Asian countries. Pakistan and the Maldives can use this meeting to strengthen their friendship and build a mutually beneficial relationship.

The Maldives lies in the Indian Ocean and has great geopolitical importance because trade routes pass through its waters. Despite its small size, it borders major trade lanes connecting the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Pakistan is one of South Asia’s largest countries, with significant military power and a long coastline. Both countries are interested in each other because of their proximity and shared interests.

The President of the Maldives said he wants to build a better relationship with Pakistan and create a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries. This will allow the Maldives to expand its relationships with other countries and not depend on just one. Pakistan can use this visit to expand its reach and build closer ties with other Indian Ocean countries. This includes not only China, Gulf countries, and neighboring countries.

Pakistan and the Maldives have maintained good relations since both nations were established. Both countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Conference, SAARC, and the UN. Political ties have played a more vital role than major trade or investment deals. However, this visit can strengthen ties through education, technology, and training, and build stronger economic and political ties.

Trade and economic ties should play a vital role in the discussions between Pakistan and the Maldives. The Maldives mainly depends on Tourism, imported goods, fishing, and international connections for its economy. Pakistan can export more goods to the Maldives, such as food items, medicines, cloth materials, and other services. Better trade policy between the two nations could benefit the Maldives by providing a wider range of imports from different sources, while giving Pakistan more business with an island country. Tourism ties can also benefit both nations if they train hotel staff, invest in hotels, and improve air connections. Achieving these goals would require groundwork between the two nations, including better transportation and affordable prices for the private sector.

Pakistan and the Maldives can also cooperate on maritime issues. The Maldives faces many issues related to its fisheries, piracy, and ocean pollution. It also struggles to monitor its vast ocean area. Pakistan has a well-established navy that can provide maritime training and expertise to the Maldives. Cooperation can include courses on Search and Rescue, Ocean Courses, Fisheries, and disaster response. This cooperation can help both nations strengthen their navies and support humanitarian causes, rather than compete for dominance.

As discussed above, this visit carries significant geopolitical weight. India considers the Maldives to be one of its key maritime neighbors, and China has been expanding its footprint in the Indian Ocean region. That said, Pakistan’s efforts to build a relationship with the Maldives come at a time when many powers are vying for influence in the region. It would be wrong to assume that any country building a relationship with the Maldives is doing so to counter India. A small nation may want to build relations with various countries for many reasons.

The Maldives will have to tread carefully in its relationship with India, China, and even Pakistan if it hopes to advance its national interest. Strong economic and political ties with these countries can benefit the nation. Pakistan should also focus on building strong economic ties and institutions that benefit the Maldives. Instead of using this relationship to stand against its arch rival, India.

This visit has brought about many economic gains for both countries. On 21 October, the two leaders signed 20 MOUs. These covered many areas, including but not limited to. Medical, Fishing, Agriculture, Tourism, IT, and Defense. They also agreed to increase trade between the two countries to 200 million dollars within the next 2 years. Currently, trade between the two countries stands at around $ 13 million. The leaders also discussed opening air links between the two countries and increasing the number of medical students who come to study in Pakistan. They also discussed providing more opportunities for Maldivian youth. These steps could improve relations between the two countries and be very beneficial if implemented.

Another area that can benefit both countries is climate change. The Maldives faces sea-level rise, erosion, and extreme weather. Pakistan is also prone to these disasters, with its recent floods among the worst in history. Both countries can work together to demand more action from developed countries. They can also increase the amount of aid they receive to combat climate change. This can open up new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.

It will also help improve relations with South Asian countries. Political differences, mostly between India and Pakistan, have stalled SAARC. The new president has made it clear he wants South Asian countries to work together again and revive SAARC. Many South Asian countries want this to happen. From Maldives to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, they all stand to gain from regional economic growth. They should not be held back by politics between two neighboring countries.

What will really test President Muizzu’s visit is whether it yields more than a friendly gesture. More trade and educational links. Maritime relations. Better connectivity and climate change initiatives would go a long way toward improving relations between the two countries. As long as Islamabad and Male keep this in mind and prioritize the security of other nations, they can build on their new friendship and strengthen relations among South Asian countries.

Source: https://southasiajournal.net/post/maldives/61870/maldives-and-pakistan-seek-closer-ties-a-new-chapter-in-south-asian-diplomacy