Local polls likely by November-end or December: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin today said the Election Commission (EC) hopes to announce the schedule for the local government elections by September, with polling likely to begin at the end of November or in December.

“We hope to announce the schedule within September. Ultimately, some elections may go into next year, but the process will begin this year,” he told reporters in the afternoon at his office at the EC headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

The CEC said there was no lack of preparation for holding the local government elections.

He noted that fixing the election date depends on several factors beyond the EC’s control.

He said discussions would be held with the relevant ministries to adjust the use of polling centres.

“We will try to discuss with the relevant ministry and request them to finish [annual] exams quickly. If arrangements can be made, we may start by November-end or in December.”

Earlier in the afternoon, a five-member delegation, including the CEC and Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, and Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah, had a courtesy meeting with President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the Bangabhaban.

The CEC said they briefed the president on election preparations.

“He [the president] has assured us of all kinds of assistance, including the deployment of the army, if needed, in aid of civil authority,” the CEC said.

On the progress of amending local government laws, he said, “This has been sent to the ministry. The Local Government Division will approve it. If the amendments are not passed, elections will be held under the existing law.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/election/news/local-polls-likely-november-end-or-december-cec-4257931