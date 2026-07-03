12kg LPG cylinder Tk 357 cheaper in July

The Daily Star

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for July, lowering the price of a 12kg cylinder by Tk 357.

The regulator today fixed the retail price of a 12kg cylinder at Tk 1,528, down from Tk 1,885 in June. The new price will come into effect this evening.

BERC also cut the price of gas used in vehicles by Tk 16.53 per litre to Tk 70.40 from Tk 86.93.

The latest revision follows a smaller reduction announced on June 2, when BERC lowered the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder by Tk 55, from Tk1,940 to Tk 1,885.

At the same time, the automobile gas price was reduced by Tk 2.57 per litre to Tk 86.93 from Tk 89.50.

BERC revises LPG prices every month based on changes in international benchmark prices and other applicable costs.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/environment/natural-resources/energy/news/12kg-lpg-cylinder-sell-tk-1528-july-4214071