Delhi spells out Mecca Pact has security implications for India

India on Friday said the “Mecca Pact” has security implications for India, noting that it is closely following developments that have implications for its national security.

“We continue to follow all developments that have a bearing on India’s security and take all necessary steps to safeguard it,” Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi.

He made the remarks when an Indian journalist asked about recent comments made by the Bangladesh side on the Mecca Defence Pact involving Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.

Bangladesh’s positive stance toward the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement has triggered debate at home and abroad, amid speculation that Dhaka could eventually seek to join the pact.

The possibility will depend largely on the intentions of the three founding members – Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan – and whether they move to expand the agreement beyond its current membership.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman appeared to push back against concerns expressed over the prospect of Bangladesh joining the pact.

He described the agreement as an internal matter among Muslim-majority countries and said there was no reason for others to be concerned.

“This is an internal matter of our family, the Muslim family. Therefore, there is no scope for others to be concerned about it,” Dr Khalilur told Parliament.

He said Bangladesh would positively consider joining the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement if its existing members extend an invitation.

“We continue to closely follow developments that are happening in West Asia. This is what I have to say at this point in time,” Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters in New Delhi on August 21.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur said Bangladesh’s possible participation in the arrangement is not an issue at this stage, as the matter will depend primarily on the intentions of the countries currently involved in the pact.

“If they express an intention to invite Bangladesh to join this pact, we will certainly have to consider the matter,” he said.

Dr Khalilur said it would be premature to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of Bangladesh joining the arrangement before any such invitation is made. “We will certainly keep all these matters under consideration,” he said.

Spokesperson at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently said in Islamabad that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) is a defensive framework aimed at safeguarding peace and promoting regional stability.

“As an evolving security architecture, the MJDA remains open to countries that share its commitments to collective obligations and common security interests. Any formal request will be considered in consultation with our partners in Riyadh and Ankara. The operationalization of the MJDA, however, remains at an early stage,” said the Pakistani Spokesperson.

Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have deteriorated since August 5, 2024, and the two sides have also been at odds over Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has lived in exile in India since August 5, 2024.

Officials of Bangladesh and India have been in touch with each other for several weeks over the possibility of a bilateral visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.

Bangladesh reiterated that it will continue to pursue its “Bangladesh First” policy to promote friendly bilateral relations with other countries, including its neighbours, on the basis of sovereign equality, national dignity, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and mutual benefit.

On August 24, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh views the “Mecca Defence Pact” involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye positively, noting that it would not be unusual for Bangladesh to participate in such an initiative among Islamic nations.

“We have expressed interest in the Mecca Defence Pact. So, if something happens in the Middle East, like a security pact among Islamic nations, it isn’t unusual to participate. Let’s see. It’s being viewed positively,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to a question.

The newly appointed State Minister said Bangladesh is now a country of recognition, with stakeholders in the Middle East and around the world showing interest in engaging with Dhaka.

“They are inviting the leadership of Bangladesh, particularly Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, to come and participate,” he said, adding that Mecca has always held a special place for Bangladesh and its people.

“Mecca is in the heart of Bangladesh and in the hearts of the people,” Kobir said.

The State Minister said Bangladesh’s foreign policy has entered a new phase, with the government focusing on strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations while enhancing the country’s global visibility and influence.

Speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on his first working day as State Minister, Kobir said the new responsibility is a continuation of the work he was doing as the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs.

“It is not the first day of work as such. Work is about continuity,” he said, adding that the new assignment requires the government to “hit the ball… ground running.”

He said a strategic framework for Bangladesh’s foreign policy has been established over the past six months and that the government would now begin rolling out engagements based on that foundation.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed a defence agreement under which an attack on one country would be treated as an attack on all three, officials said, solidifying cooperation among the three regional powers amid growing security concerns, according to the Associated Press.

The agreement was signed in the Saudi holy city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to statements issued by the three countries.

The “Mecca Joint Defence Agreement” brings together three Sunni Muslim-majority states: oil-rich Saudi Arabia, nuclear-armed Pakistan and Türkiye, which has NATO’s second-largest army and a rapidly growing defence industry.

The pact is intended to enhance cooperation and deterrence amid increased regional uncertainty and security threats linked to the war in Iran.

“The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all,” the statements said.

It also provides for “the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States,” they said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/asia/delhi-spells-out-mecca-pact-has-security-implications-for-india