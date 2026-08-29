A fire caused by a sudden accident at a Sinopec Group factory in Russia’s Amur region has been brought under control, and working staff are safe, the Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow said Friday.

While most employees survived unharmed, two Bangladeshi workers were killed in the incident, and those injured have been brought to Moscow for advanced medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as Zakir Hossain, son of Ratan Miah, of Atkapara, Bhairab, Kishoreganj, and Md. Anal Hossain Raju, son of Md. Khairul Islam, of Hogolbaria, Gangni, Meherpur.

In a press release signed by Mostafa Jamil Khan, political counselor and head of chancery, the embassy confirmed it has spoken with the families of the deceased in Bangladesh. The mission is making necessary arrangements to repatriate their bodies with the assistance of the employer company.

To ensure the welfare of the remaining workforce, embassy officials connected with members of Sinopec Group’s 10 units via video calls and four other units via WhatsApp. All other Bangladeshi workers were confirmed to be safe and healthy. The embassy continues round-the-clock contact and supervision regarding the incident.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/two-bangladeshi-workers-killed-in-russian-factory-fire-injured-moved-to-moscow