US ambassador pays courtesy call on Bangladesh Army chief

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters in Dhaka yesterday (21 September). Photo: Collected.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters in Dhaka yesterday (21 September).

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed the existing cordial relations and defence cooperation between Bangladesh and the United States, according to a press release.

The US ambassador highlighted Bangladesh’s continued contribution to international peace and security.

He also appreciated the professionalism, discipline and efficiency demonstrated by members of the Bangladesh Special Forces during Exercise Tiger Lightning with the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC).

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/us-ambassador-pays-courtesy-call-bangladesh-army-chief-1549831