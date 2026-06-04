‘That is not Bangladesh’s matter to discuss’: Shama Obaed about Mamata’s remarks

Referring to remarks made by West Bengal’s former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed today (3 June) said comments made by a political leader in another country are not a matter for Bangladesh to discuss, but they are working directly with the Indian government through diplomatic channels to bring back Osman Hadi’s killers.

“An election has taken place in another country, and a political leader has made certain remarks. That is not our matter to discuss,” she told reporters.

Referring to the murder of Osman Hadi, the state minister said Bangladesh would give due consideration to any official communication from the Government of India regarding the issue.

She said both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are actively and seriously engaged in the matter, adding that significant progress has already been made.

“We want justice for Hadi’s murder. Efforts are underway, and we expect those arrested in India to be returned to Bangladesh so that the legal process can proceed here,” she said.

Shama Obaed emphasised that Bangladesh remains committed to pursuing the case through appropriate diplomatic and legal channels and is maintaining close engagement on the issue.

She also said it would not be appropriate to respond based solely on comments made by an individual political leader in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah asked her to keep quiet about the arrest of suspects linked to the killing of a Bangladeshi political activist.

She also claimed that she knew the identities of those behind the murder of the activist whose killing sparked widespread unrest in Bangladesh, but said she would not reveal their names because doing so could trigger turmoil in Bangladesh.

Though she did not mention the victim’s name, her comments appeared to refer to Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the slain spokesperson of Bangladesh’s Inqilab Mancha.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/not-bangladeshs-matter-discuss-shama-obaed-about-mamatas-remarks-1453186