Purbachal plot scam: Verdict in case against Hasina, Tulip, Bobby, 15 others on 2 Feb

A Dhaka court has set 2 February to deliver the verdict in a corruption case against 18 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana’s daughter Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, and son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, over alleged irregularities in the allotment of Rajuk plots in Purbachal.

The date was fixed today (18 January) by Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge-4 after the court concluded hearing arguments from both the state and the defence.

Shahinur Islam, lawyer for accused Khurshid Alam, confirmed the development.

He said the court heard arguments in the presence of Khurshid Alam, the only accused currently in custody. Following the submissions from both sides, the court scheduled 2 February for the verdict.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on 13 January last year, accusing Radwan Mujib Siddiq of obtaining a 10-katha plot in Rajuk’s Purbachal New Town project through abuse of power and irregularities. Sixteen individuals, including Tulip Siddiq and Sheikh Hasina, were initially named as accused.

After completing the investigation, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedul Hasan submitted a charge sheet against 18 individuals to the court on 10 March of the same year. The court later recorded statements from 28 witnesses.

The other accused in the case are former housing ministry administrative officer Md Saiful Islam Sarkar; senior assistant secretary Purabi Goldar; secretaries Kazi Wasi Uddin and Shahid Ullah Khandaker; former Rajuk chairman Md Anisur Rahman Miah; Rajuk members Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Tonmoy Das, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, and Major (retd) Samsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury; assistant directors Faria Sultana and Mazharul Islam; deputy director Nayeb Ali Sharif; and director Sheikh Shahidul Islam.

Two additional names identified during the investigation are former prime minister’s private secretary-1 Mohammad Salahuddin and former state minister for housing Sharif Ahmed.

In a separate but related case, also involving 18 individuals including Sheikh Hasina, Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq Ruponti, the court has likewise set 2 February for delivering the verdict. Judge Robiul Alam fixed the date on 13 January.