Liverpool finalise agreement to sign PSG’s Barcola in deal worth up to £123 million, reports say

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup 2026 – Bronze Final – France v England – Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US on 18 July, 2026. France’s Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters

Liverpool have finalised an agreement to sign French forward Bradley Barcola from European champions Paris St Germain in a deal worth up to £123 million ($166.43 million), media reports said on Saturday, with the 23-year-old set to become the latest high-profile addition to Andoni Iraola’s squad.

The 20-times English champions will pay a package worth £106 million, with add-ons potentially rising to £17 million, for Barcola, the BBC ⁠said. The Athletic reported that he is set to sign a five-year contract.

Reuters has contacted Liverpool and PSG for comment.

Barcola joined PSG from his boyhood club Olympique Lyonnais in 2023 and went on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell in the French capital, winning back-to-back Champions League titles in 2024-25 and 2025-26, three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups, among other honours.

He ⁠made 152 appearances across all competitions for PSG, scoring 39 goals and supplying 37 assists.

Barcola would be the latest addition to new manager Andoni Iraola’s squad ⁠following the close-season arrivals of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo on loan, French centre back Jeremy Jacquet and Spanish forward Victor Munoz.

Liverpool’s attacking options currently include ⁠British record signing Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Munoz as the Merseyside club adjusts to life after talisman Mohamed ⁠Salah’s departure. Forward Hugo Ekitike is also sidelined with a long-term injury.

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/liverpool-finalise-agreement-sign-psgs-barcola-deal-worth-ps123-million-reports-say