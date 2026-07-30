The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police today arrested former minister Abdul Latif Siddique in connection with a crimes against humanity case over the May 5, 2013, Shapla Chattar crackdown in Dhaka.

A team of DB officials arrested Latif Siddique from his home in Dhaka’s Gulshan, Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star.

An arrest warrant had been issued against Latif Siddique, he added.

On July 27, the prosecution submitted formal charges against 41 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Latif Siddique, in connection with the Shapla Chattar crackdown.

According to ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam, investigators identified 58 killings linked to the crackdown on Hefazat-e-Islam’s Shapla Chattar rally in Dhaka and four other districts on May 5-6, 2013.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/latif-siddique-arrested-over-shapla-chattar-crackdown-case-4235551