India ‘anxiously awaits’ PM Tarique Rahman’s visit, says Indian HC

India is “eagerly awaiting” the opportunity to welcome Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to New Delhi, new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, said on Wednesday, signalling renewed efforts by both countries to reset bilateral ties after months of diplomatic strain.

Speaking to reporters at Bangladesh’s foreign ministry following his first meeting with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, Trivedi confirmed that an invitation had been extended to the Bangladeshi prime minister to visit India.

“Now it is the prerogative of the prime minister to decide about it,” Trivedi said. “From our side, however, we are eagerly waiting to welcome the head of the Bangladesh government to India. We hope the visit will take place very soon.”

Rahman has been invited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 12–13 September, as a special guest despite Bangladesh not being a member of the bloc.

The meeting between Trivedi and Bangladesh’s top diplomats marked the Indian envoy’s first official engagement with the country’s new foreign minister and state minister.

Describing the talks as “excellent”, Trivedi said they had taken place in a warm and cordial atmosphere and reflected the shared interests of the two neighbours.

“I am leaving this meeting with great satisfaction and gratitude,” he said. “As you know, we have reopened visa services so that people in both India and Bangladesh can benefit.”

Calling the relationship between the two countries “historic”, the envoy said India and Bangladesh shared not only a border but also history, culture and aspirations for the future.

“I look forward to building a relationship centred on the welfare of the people of both countries,” he said. “This is only the beginning. We will continue to work more closely together.”

Asked about the long-stalled Teesta and Ganges water-sharing agreements, Trivedi said Wednesday’s meeting had been purely a courtesy call but stressed that no dispute was beyond resolution if there was mutual understanding.

“At the end of the day, what matters is the welfare of ordinary people,” he said. “What is good for the democracies and the people of both countries should prevail.”

He added that the joint working groups established by Bangladesh and India were actively discussing water-sharing issues and expressed optimism that broader bilateral discussions during future high-level visits would produce positive progress.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said the meeting had deliberately avoided substantive bilateral issues because it was the envoy’s introductory courtesy call.

“This was our first meeting. It is customary not to discuss detailed issues at such an occasion,” he said. “There will be time for that. However, we both agree on the need to reset relations between the two countries.”

On the proposed visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the foreign minister said Dhaka was reviewing the invitation and would announce its decision once a conclusion had been reached.

“We are currently reviewing the invitation. A decision will be taken and you will be informed immediately,” he said.

Asked whether the issue of alleged “push-ins” across the India-Bangladesh border had been discussed, Rahman said no specific issues had been raised.

“There are some irritants. He knows them and I know them. These need to be resolved,” the minister said. “But today’s meeting was a courtesy call. There will be opportunities to discuss specific issues later.”

He also confirmed that the two sides did not discuss deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who remains in India after being ousted from power.

Reiterating Dhaka’s foreign policy position, Rahman said Bangladesh sought to advance relations with India on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual interest.

“I always say ‘Bangladesh First’, and I repeat it today,” he said. “We want to move forward while safeguarding our mutual interests and on the basis of sovereign equality. We have agreed on that principle.”

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/indian-envoy-trivedi-says-teesta-ganges-issues-can-be-resolved-through-mutual-understanding