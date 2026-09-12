Police have recovered the hanged body of journalist Pulak Chatterjee from the office of the daily Samakal in Barishal city.

Barishal Metropolitan police Sub-Inspector Mehedi Hasan of the Kotwali Police Station said, “We came to the second floor of the building on Peyara Road after the incident was reported around 7pm on Friday. His body was found hanging from a rope in the Samakal office there.”

The building also houses the offices of several other media outlets, including Jugantor, Alokito Bangladesh, and others on the second and third floors.

Pulak, 57, was once the bureau chief of Samakal. His family said he was dismissed from the post around 2023 and has been unemployed since then. He is survived by a wife and daughter.

Pulak’s brother, land officer Deepak Chatterjee, who arrived at the scene after receiving the news, said that his brother was slightly despondent because of his lack of work.

“It could also be because of that,” he said.

Pulak’s wife Nilotpala Mukherjee, told journalists at the scene: “He was dejected since he lost his job, but no one thought he would die by suicide because of it”

Samakal Bureau Chief Suman Chowdhury told journalists that Pulak had a spare key to the office and would occasionally come.

Daily Jugantor journalist SM Palash said, “Our office is on the third floor. We would sometimes see [Pulak]. He would sit here, read the newspapers. In the evening, Samakal journalist Suman Chowdhury came and said that [his wife] could not reach [him] on the phone, so she asked us to look for him.

“He then came to the office quickly. It is Friday, so our office aide Deepak was not here. Suman came and found the door locked from the inside. Then he told us he had seen the hanged body through the gap. The matter was immediately reported to police.”

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/journalist-pulak-chatterjee-found-hanged-at-samakal-office-in-barishal