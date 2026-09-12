Bangladesh has reported three more deaths among patients with measles symptoms in a 24-hour count.

Another 34 people tested positive for measles during the period.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin on Friday, two patients died in the Chattogram Division and one in the Dhaka Division in the 24 hours from 8am on Thursday.

The health directorate has been publishing measles data since Mar 15.

So far, 100 people have died from confirmed measles cases and another 912 from measles symptoms, taking the total to 1,012.

Dhaka Division has recorded the most deaths from measles symptoms at 408, followed by Sylhet with 157. Rajshahi reported 93, Chattogram 67, Barishal 57, Mymensingh 77, Khulna 38 and Rangpur 14.

Another 1,077 people with measles symptoms sought hospital treatment, with 966 admitted. Total admissions have reached 149,471, while 143,864 patients have been discharged.

Suspected cases stand at 169,822 and confirmed cases at 19,967.

As not all patients are tested, the true scale of the outbreak remains difficult to determine.

Experts blame inadequate vaccination and the absence of measles management “guidelines”.

They say antibody testing should establish whether vaccinated children have developed sufficient immunity, adding that timely decisions and implementation could have prevented the outbreak from reaching this level.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/3-measles-deaths-34-new-cases-reported-in-24-hours