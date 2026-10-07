Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi in New Delhi, the BBC reports.

Trivedi travelled to New Delhi from Dhaka on Monday night on an unannounced visit and met Modi around 1:00 pm local time on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Citing diplomatic sources in New Delhi, the report said Trivedi had travelled to convey Dhaka’s current position on a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India and bilateral issues.

Neither the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, India’s foreign ministry, nor Modi’s office has officially commented on the visit.

India appointed veteran politician Trivedi as its envoy to Bangladesh after the 2024 mass uprising that brought down the Awami League government, amid strained ties between the neighbours.

After Trivedi took charge, India resumed all categories of visas for Bangladeshis from Jun 28.

Modi also invited Tarique to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi as part of efforts to thaw bilateral ties, but the visit has yet to materialise.

Trivedi previously travelled directly from Dhaka to New Delhi on Aug 11 for a meeting with Modi after meeting Tarique and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed in Dhaka the previous day.

That trip also reportedly carried messages for the highest level of talks.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/india-envoy-trivedi-meets-modi-over-bangladesh-ties-tarique-visit