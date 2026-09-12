2 held after crude bombs explode during AL procession in Dhaka’s Gulshan

Two crude bombs were detonated during a procession by activists of Awami League, whose activities remain banned, in Dhaka’s Gulshan this noon.

Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Daud Hossain said around 150-200 people tried to bring out the procession on Road 3 of Gulshan 1 at around 11:45am.

“When police tried to disperse the procession, the activists blasted two crude bombs,” he said, adding that police fired two rounds of rubber bullets to disperse them.

Videos circulating on social media showed people chanting “Joy Bangla” during the procession.

OC Daud said police arrested two people from the spot and recovered five crude bombs left behind by the AL activists.

In a Facebook post, the AL confirmed its Dhaka City North unit brought out the procession.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/2-held-after-crude-bombs-explode-during-al-procession-dhakas-gulshan-4270291