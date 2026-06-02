Jamaat chief urges lawyers not to defend accused in Ramisa rape-murder case

Leader of the Opposition and Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman yesterday (1 June) called on lawyers not to represent the accused in the Ramisa Akter rape and murder case, saying justice must not be delayed in such a brutal crime.

“Delaying the trial of self-confessed rapists and murderers amounts to siding with criminals and supporting injustice,” he said while speaking to reporters after visiting Ramisa’s father Hannan Molla at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in the capital.

Shafiqur, who returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj, met Hannan Molla and inquired about his condition.

Referring to the accused, he said those involved in such heinous crimes should not be granted any leniency and urged the authorities to ensure swift justice. “I would request that no lawyer stand in court on behalf of such self-confessed criminals,” he said, while also calling on all political parties to refrain from politicising the case.

“This is a fight to protect our dignity. Ramisa will not forgive us if justice is not served and the verdict is not implemented,” he said.

The Jamaat chief lamented “prolonged legal proceedings and delays” in delivering justice, according to a statement.

“We do not want to witness such incidents again and again. One of the major reasons they continue is injustice in the name of justice, delays in the name of justice and mockery in the name of justice,” he said.

Shafiqur urged the judiciary to function independently and ensure fair and speedy trials without external interference.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-chief-urges-lawyers-not-defend-accused-ramisa-rape-murder-case-1451981