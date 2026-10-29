Jamaat alleges irregularities, intimidation and advance ballot stamping in Thakurgaon-1 by-election

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar speaks at a press briefing at the party’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka, on 29 October 2026. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has alleged widespread irregularities, mismanagement, intimidation and partisan conduct in the by-election to the Thakurgaon-1 constituency, including claims that some ballot papers were stamped and signed in advance.

The allegations were raised by the party’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar at a press briefing at its central office in Moghbazar today (29 October).

Porwar said the party had received reports of voters being prevented from entering polling centres, intimidation of voters and election agents being obstructed from performing their duties.

In some cases, voters were reportedly told their votes had already been cast, he added.

He expressed concern over what he described as the Election Commission’s failure to take effective action in response to the allegations.

Although senior ruling party leaders described the by-election as free, fair, and peaceful, Porwar said photographs and videos circulating in the media and on social media showed a different picture. He said claims that the election was conducted fairly contradicted the reported incidents and could mislead the public.

Porwar also alleged that Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fairuz Islam had been accused of favouring a candidate from a particular party but had not been removed from election duties despite calls for action to ensure neutrality.

He further claimed that voters from the Hindu community had been subjected to intimidation. Government employees and people working at educational institutions were allegedly pressured with suggestions that supporting Jamaat’s daripalla (scales) symbol could create problems for their jobs.

The Jamaat leader said the party had submitted photographs to the Election Commission over alleged premature campaigning and the use of a coloured version of the BNP’s dhaner shish (sheaf of paddy) symbol.

He also alleged that party activists had been assaulted and injured, women voters had been obstructed, and election agents had been forced out of polling centres.

Porwar raised concerns over the identification of election officials, saying some presiding and polling officers at several centres were allegedly not displaying identification cards or the required badges. Some officials were reportedly unable to produce proper identification when questioned.

He also alleged that the stubs of some ballot books had been stamped and signed in advance, potentially creating opportunities for vote rigging. Under the prescribed procedure, the relevant stamping and signing should take place as part of the process of issuing ballots to voters, he said.

The Jamaat secretary general further alleged that money had been distributed in the constituency during the election.

He called for an investigation into the allegations, verification of the identities and neutrality of election officials, and action against those found responsible.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-alleges-irregularities-intimidation-and-advance-ballot-stamping