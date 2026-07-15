Keep ‘hybrids’ out, protect party unity: Tarique tells Barishal leaders

Calling on party leaders and activists to remain alert, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said no “hybrids” or infiltrators should be allowed into the party under any circumstances.

Stressing that unity and discipline would be crucial ahead of the local government elections, he said BNP would take part in the local polls after completing its organisational preparations.

The PM was addressing a meeting of local BNP leaders and activists as chief guest at Barishal Shilpakala Academy on Monday.

“For the past 17 years, leaders and activists kept the party alive despite repression, enforced disappearances, killings and cases. Everyone was united then. That unity is needed even more now,” he said.

The prime minister said the timing of the local government elections would be decided through discussions after the monsoon. He urged local leaders and activists to select candidates for chairman and member posts, as well as local party leaders, through mutual discussions.

“The party will move forward by properly recognising the sacrifices of those who have given their time and money to the party and faced repression for more than a decade,” he added.

Tarique called on BNP leaders and activists to work together in the local government elections as they had during the national election, saying unity, discipline and organisational strength were the party’s greatest assets.

“If cracks appear in your unity, others will take advantage of that. People trust you. A hundred people greet you because you are with the BNP. The respect people give you is a blessing from Allah. Do not destroy it,” he said.

The BNP chairman alleged that different groups at home and abroad are still involved in conspiracies, as they had been before the national election.

He stressed the need to build a stronger organisational structure to counter such attempts.

Referring to an upcoming major religious festival of the Hindu community, the prime minister instructed party leaders and activists to help ensure that the celebrations were held peacefully.

He said no unpleasant incident should be allowed and everyone must remain alert.

Tarique said differences of opinion could exist within the party, but those differences must not damage its unity.

“No fascist force or conspiratorial group will succeed as long as the party remains united,” he added.

The prime minister also urged party leaders to make realistic commitments to the public rather than promises they could not fulfil.

“We will not promise what we cannot do. The country has many problems, but promises to the people must be made by considering the reality. Whenever BNP has taken responsibility for running the state, it has worked sincerely for the country’s development.”

Turning to development, Tarique said it should not be limited to building roads and other physical infrastructure.

Health, education, child healthcare, canal excavation and improvements in people’s living standards are equally important, he said.

The prime minister alleged that almost every sector had been pushed towards destruction because of 17 years of mismanagement.

Despite taking charge in such a situation, the government has begun implementing programmes in keeping with its commitments, he said.

“Building flyovers alone does not mean development. Waterlogging can be seen in Dhaka, Chattogram and other cities because canals and drains have been filled up. Improving the drainage system is therefore necessary for sustainable development,” Tarique said.

He alleged that much of what had been carried out in the name of development during the past 17 years involved corruption and looting. There has been little real development, while state institutions have been destroyed in many cases, he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/keep-hybrids-out-protect-party-unity-tarique-tells-barishal-leaders-4223296