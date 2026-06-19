Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: US official

Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike, as seen from Kfartibnit, Lebanon, June 19, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Israel ​and Iran-backed Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire beginning ‌at 4pm local time on Friday (1300 GMT), a senior US official told Reuters, after hostilities between them had escalated sharply overnight in ​Lebanon.

“Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” ​the official said, adding that negotiators for the US ⁠and Qataris worked out the deal with help from Iran. “We ​understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel ​and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.”

The intensification of violence in Lebanon strained the US-Iranian interim agreement signed on Wednesday to end ​the wider war in the Middle East.

A Hezbollah lawmaker ​earlier told Reuters that Iran had informed the group that talks with ‌Washington ⁠could not continue without the implementation of a comprehensive ceasefire.

Overnight, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 18 people in Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry reported, while four Israeli soldiers were ​killed in south ​Lebanon in ⁠one of the deadliest attacks by Hezbollah during this war.

The Iran deal requires the United ​States, Iran, and their allies to declare an immediate ​and ⁠permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Violence abated significantly earlier this week, but has since picked up.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/middle-east/israel-hezbollah-agree-ceasefire-starting-friday-us-official-1467276